Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

MITEY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 180,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $18.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

