Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
MITEY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 180,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $18.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Further Reading: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.