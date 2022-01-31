Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,800 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

