Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 18,000 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.92 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

