Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

