Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 66,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

