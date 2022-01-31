Mizuho Cuts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $140.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $220.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.67.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

