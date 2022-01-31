Mizuho Cuts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $125.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.28. PTC has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

