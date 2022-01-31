Mizuho Cuts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $35.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.18.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE:SQSP opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,319,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $34,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.