MMOCoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $286,020.72 and approximately $7.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars.

