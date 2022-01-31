Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MDVA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.01. 8,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618. Modiv has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

