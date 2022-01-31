Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 94.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

