Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

MDLZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,588. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

