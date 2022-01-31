Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.
MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.
MDLZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,588. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.