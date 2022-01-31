Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $33,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $110.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.66.

