Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 720 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,206,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $281.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day moving average of $308.75. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

