Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,758,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $162.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.66 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.