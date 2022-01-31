Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $67.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.30 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.