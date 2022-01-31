Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $217.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.