Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,912,542,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,680.90 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,844.58 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,810.28.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

