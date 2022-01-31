Morgan Stanley Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $208.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.75.

VRTX stock opened at $243.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

