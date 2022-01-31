Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053.45 ($14.21).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,092 ($14.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £39.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,051.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 976.53. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,459.07). Insiders acquired a total of 1,882 shares of company stock worth $2,005,701 in the last quarter.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

