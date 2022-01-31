Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 236.8% in January

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGRUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MGRUF opened at $4.22 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

