MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.47. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.