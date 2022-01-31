MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Head-To-Head Review

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MS&AD Insurance Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.44 $1.36 billion $1.38 12.47 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.50 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 3.54% 9.02% 1.14% Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15%

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Atlas Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

