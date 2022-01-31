MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.43.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $508.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.24 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.