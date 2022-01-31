MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $602.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $619.43.

NYSE MSCI opened at $508.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $583.24 and its 200 day moving average is $611.47. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $380.24 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

