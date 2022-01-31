Myriad (XMY) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $272.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000138 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,450,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.