Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $206.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.97. 20,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

