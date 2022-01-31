Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $246,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $65,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

