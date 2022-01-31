Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

PZA opened at $26.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

