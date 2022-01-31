Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $384.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

