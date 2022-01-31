Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $595.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $384.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.45. Netflix has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.