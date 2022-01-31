NETSTREIT Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $882.85 million, a PE ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

