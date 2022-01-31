NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. NETSTREIT posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NTST stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,668. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $897.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,387,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

