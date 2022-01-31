Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

