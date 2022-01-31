NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $166.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.24 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

