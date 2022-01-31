NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ASML by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in ASML by 10.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $644.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

