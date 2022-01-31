NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.