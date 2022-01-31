NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

