Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 320,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,989,416 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300,756 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

