Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 196,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 99,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,797. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Nexa Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

