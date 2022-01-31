Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

