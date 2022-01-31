NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 15,500 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.03 per share, with a total value of 217,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded up 0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 14.38. 117,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,270. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.50 and a one year high of 15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 13.71.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.