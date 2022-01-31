Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $162.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

