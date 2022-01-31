Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in January

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NJDCY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. 422,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.02. Nidec has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $36.22.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

