Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in January

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,248,600 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 735,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 356.7 days.

Nihon M&A Center stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

