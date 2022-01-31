Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nintendo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.10. 402,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,998. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTDOY shares. Wedbush upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

