Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 201,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

