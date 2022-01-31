NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,242 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $26,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

