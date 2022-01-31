Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVZMY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.