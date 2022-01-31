NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 104.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $16.78. 652,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

